State lawmaker charged with drunken driving, resisting cops

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A state lawmaker was charged with drunken driving, resisting police officers and other crimes stemming from an April 6 crash along Interstate 96 in Livingston County, prosecutors said Friday.

Rep. Jewell Jones, a 26-year-old Inkster Democrat in his third term, was expected to be arraigned later in the day.

Charges include resisting and obstructing officers — a felony — and driving with a high blood-alcohol content of at least 0.17 %, more than double the 0.08% limit. Jones also was charged with reckless driving and possessing a weapon while under the influence of alcohol.

If convicted, he could face up to two years in prison on the resisting charge.

A message seeking comment was left with Jones' office.

While a legislator can be expelled if he or she is convicted of a felony “involving a breach of public trust," expulsion is very rare. Some lawmakers have resigned as part of plea deals or have lost their committee posts after being charged.

“These are serious charges. It’s important to let the investigation proceed and the legal process play out so all the facts can come to light," House Minority Leader Donna Lasinski, a Democrat from Washtenaw County's Scio Township, said in a statement.