 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

State lawmaker charged with misusing COVID-19 funds resigns

  • 0

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state Rep. Michael DiMassa has resigned from the legislature after having been charged last week with misusing federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The West Haven Democrat submitted a short resignation letter, dated Oct. 21, that was received Monday by Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, Merrill's office said.

“Dear Secretary Merrill: It is with deep regret that I hereby resign from the Office of State Representative of the 116th General Assembly District effective immediately. Regards, Michael A. DiMassa.”

DiMassa did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment Monday. DiMassa’s lawyer, John Gulash Jr., declined to comment Monday on the charges and his client’s resignation from the legislature.

DiMassa, who also resigned last week as an aide to the West Haven City Council, was arrested by FBI agents on Oct. 18 and charged with wire fraud. Federal authorities said he created a company that received more than $600,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds for services that were never provided. He was later released on a $250,000 bond.

The arrest came a week after the city's mayor raised concerns about possible fraudulent spending of the city's share of federal pandemic funds, and prompted calls from legislative Republicans for greater state oversight of the huge sums of federal money being provided to municipalities.

People are also reading…

DiMassa, 30, formed Compass Investment Group LLC in January with another person, who was not named in the warrant for DiMassa's arrest.

Records show the entity was paid $636,783 by the city of West Haven, from February through September, for hundreds of hours of various COVID-19-related services, including lobbying, consulting and site work for clinics, despite never providing any services to the city’s public health department, according to the affidavit.

The legislator wrote checks to himself ranging in value from $11,847.50 to $87,650, and made cash withdrawals ranging from $8,000 to $10,000, bank records for Compass Investment Group show.

The dates of some of the cash withdrawals coincided with cash “buy-ins” of chips at Mohegan Sun Casino by DiMassa, according to the affidavit.

House Speaker Matt Ritter and House Majority Leader Jason Rojas, both Democrats, released a joint statement Monday.

“Rep. DiMassa’s resignation is the right move for his constituents and the State. He broke faith with the people of West Haven and can no longer serve as their trusted voice at the State Capitol,” they said.

Gov. Ned Lamont, also a Democrat, said DiMassa “had no choice but to resign.”

“The allegations against Mike DiMassa are serious and very troubling," Lamont said in a statement. "If the allegations are true, he has not only broken the law but also betrayed the public trust. He had no choice but to resign. The citizens of West Haven and all of Connecticut deserve honest government.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's attorney general said Friday that he won't seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections, as long as they get informed consent from patients and don't engage in misconduct.

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers will be taking a look at a state agency that has been at the center of questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz launched his campaign for a second term Tuesday in an increasingly divided Minnesota, saying he made the tough calls necessary to beat back the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy.

Ballot confuses financing of proposed Albuquerque stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Voters in Albuquerque may be confused about how a proposed soccer stadium will be funded because the ballot measure includes inconsistent language about financing for the city’s $50 million stadium bond proposal.

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Democrats are hurriedly reworking key aspects of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic policy plan, trimming the social services and climate change programs and rethinking new taxes on corporations and the wealthy to pay for a scaled-back package.

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, North Carolina Republicans redrew their legislative districts to help their party in a way that a federal court ruled illegally deprived Black voters of their right to political representation. A state court later struck down Republican-drawn maps as based on pure partisanship.

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deal within reach, President Joe Biden and Congress’ top Democrats edged close to sealing their giant domestic legislation, though the informal deadline appeared to slip as they worked to scale back the measure and determine how to pay for it.

Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County officials approved a settlement Wednesday with a restaurant owner in metro Phoenix who claimed in a lawsuit that then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office had defamed him and violated his rights about seven years ago when investigating whether employees at his restaurants used fraudulent IDs to get jobs.

Watch Now: Related Video

2,000 migrants continue walk through southern Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News