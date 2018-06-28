PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Republican state representative says he's ending his campaign for the U.S. Senate after the state GOP endorsed his opponent in the primary.
Rep. Bobby Nardolillo, of Coventry, said Thursday he's supporting former Rhode Island Supreme Court Justice Robert Flanders.
The state Republican Party endorsed Flanders Wednesday.
He's expected to face incumbent Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who's seeking a third term.
Nardolillo said in a statement it was challenging to raise enough money to effectively communicate his message. He said he didn't want to help Whitehouse by challenging the endorsed Republican.
Flanders told WPRO-AM Nardolillo acted like a statesman and it's time to band together to unseat Whitehouse.
Flanders had been gathering endorsements from town and city Republican committees.
He oversaw impoverished Central Falls through bankruptcy after being appointed the city's receiver in 2011.