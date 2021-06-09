State lawmakers send 'millionaire tax' question to voters

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers voted Wednesday to put the fate of a proposed “millionaire tax” constitutional amendment in the hands of voters on next year’s ballot.

The proposal passed on a 159-41 vote in a joint session of the Legislature, guaranteeing it a place on the November 2022 ballot.

In 2019, lawmakers approved the same measure by a 146-48 vote during a joint session of the Democratic-controlled Legislature. Two votes by two separate sittings of the Legislature is needed to advance a proposed constitutional amendment to the ballot.

Supporters of the measure say the proposed 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income that exceeds $1 million would generate about $2 billion in annual revenue to be used for education and transportation. The $1 million threshold would be adjusted each year to reflect cost-of-living increases.

The vote likely marks the start of pitched battle for the hearts and minds of voters over the next year and a half, with supporters arguing the tax is needed to help pay for critical investments while opponents say the measure will cost jobs and push some of Massachusetts’ wealthiest citizens to flee the state.