 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

State lawmakers vote for package of 5 constitutional changes

  • 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The state House on Wednesday approved a bundle of constitutional amendments, part of an ongoing tactic by Republicans to pursue policy objectives by going around Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

The House voted 113 to 87 for the bill, which was the final vote required this session under the state's constitutional amendment process. To go before voters for a final OK, the bill must pass both legislative chambers in the 2023-24 session as well.

Republican majorities in both chambers have increasingly been using the constitutional amendment process in pursuit of policy goals that would otherwise face a veto from Wolf.

The proposed amendments would limit executive orders, allow gubernatorial candidates to pick their own lieutenant governor running mates, let lawmakers disapprove regulations without facing a governor's veto, outline an election audit method and require ID for voters.

People are also reading…

Democrats on the losing end of the vote warned the changes would eviscerate environmental regulations and create practical problems for the Department of State as it administers elections.

If lawmakers give them a second round of appeals, the proposed amendments would be submitted to voters as five distinct ballot questions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recall for school board member appears to qualify for ballot

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — The architect of a ban on political symbols including those supporting gay pride and Black Lives Matter in Newberg schools appears to be facing an ultimatum: resign by Friday or hope that Newberg voters will side with him in a January recall election.

Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit

Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sounded an alarm about a global slide among democratic institutions Thursday as he convened the first White House Summit for Democracy. He called for world leaders to “lock arms” to strengthen democracies and demonstrate their worth in a changing world.

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter received unusual treatment in an application for her real estate appraiser license, including an extra opportunity to obtain it after failing to meet federal requirements, the former director of a state appraiser agency told lawmakers Tuesday.

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday wrapped up his two-day democracy summit, an event that was more about starting a global conversation about how best to halt backsliding than producing immediate results or expanding democracy’s reach.

Philly lawyer may join GOP field running for US Senate seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — George Bochetto, a prominent Philadelphia lawyer and Republican whose cases have often landed in the public spotlight, said Thursday that he is seriously considering running for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat.

Desert death traps: PVC mining markers still killing birds

Desert death traps: PVC mining markers still killing birds

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada conservationists and state wildlife officials are stepping up efforts to find and destroy hollow PVC pipes that are used to mark mining claims across the West but also serve as death traps for nesting birds that get stuck inside them.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Raw Video, severe storm hits Sloan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News