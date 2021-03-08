State may pioneer public financing of lower-court campaigns

“One advantage of public financing is that it can open the door to a more diverse set of judicial candidates,” Bannon said. “In addition, it avoids putting judges in the awkward position of having to fundraise, which can raise conflicts of interest.”

Sydney Tellez, associate state director for the progressive good-government group Common Cause New Mexico, said Friday that current safeguards against conflicts of interest border on the absurd in lower state courts.

“Judges find themselves compelled to raise private funds for their election campaigns without learning the name of contributors who submit checks to the campaign treasurers,” she said. "This consistently puts them in an awkward position of holding fundraisers with a room full of potential donors, but also they are expected to turn a blind eye where the check is written and hand it to their campaign treasurer.”

“Several judges have indicated to us how problematic the process is,” Tellez said.

Wirth said the initiative will rely on money from the state's public election fund that previously went toward campaigns for the state utilities commission. Reforms approved by a statewide vote in 2020 transform the elected commission to a three-member board appointed by the governor.