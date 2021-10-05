 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

State officials grilled over report on missing foster kids

  • 0

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Tuesday grilled state officials over a federal investigation that found nearly 1,000 foster children went missing in 2019, and at least one was sex-trafficked.

Federal authorities helped Missouri search for the missing 978 children in 2019. During the search, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' inspector general agents raised red flags about how the state handles missing foster kids, prompting the review.

The inspector general report found that one of 59 missing children examined as part of the review was sex-trafficked in at least four states while out of state custody.

“It’s just disturbing,” Republican state Rep. Dottie Bailey, of Eureka, said of the report. “I don't know where we go from here.”

According to the report, Missouri's Social Services Department did not do enough to identify foster children at risk of leaving their foster homes, nor did it take steps to prevent kids from running away, find missing children or check on the children after they were found.

Acting Social Services Director Jennifer Tidball told the House Children and Families Committee on Tuesday that there have been varying policies over the years dictating how thoroughly social workers should document their actions. So state workers might have done more to help missing children, she said, but their actions just weren't recorded.

People are also reading…

She added that the agency doesn't have nuanced reporting on missing children, meaning it's unclear how many of the 978 missing kids from 2019 were staying with friends or family in an unapproved placement, kidnapped by a parent or actually ran away.

Missouri Child Advocate Office Director Kelly Schultz said she’s not surprised by the federal findings. Schultz's office is responsible for reviewing complaints over how the state handles cases of child abuse and neglect.

She said that more than 15 years ago, one of her foster children ran away on the same night she came to stay with her. Shultz said the state ultimately dropped its jurisdiction over the child’s case because she was a “chronic runner.”

“Fast forward two short years later, she was picked up and charged with prostitution alongside the very person who foster care (was) protecting her from,” Schultz said. “We treated her as a criminal when she was a victim.”

Many children leave their foster homes to visit relatives, friends or boyfriends or girlfriends, according to the inspector general report.

Missouri policy requires the state to set up a visitation plan so foster children can safely maintain important relationships. This also helps reduce their risk of running away from foster homes.

The Inspector General's Office found that many of the missing foster children from 2019 didn't have documented visitation plans.

Tidball said the agency recently implemented a statewide program to help older foster children find jobs and transition to independence, which she said could help prevent them from running away.

She also said the agency is trying to crack down on paperwork and documentation, better track the status of missing children and conduct a review to determine how to rearrange and beef up staffing to more effectively help foster children.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor's vow

Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor's vow

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two more local health department in Michigan rescinded their school masking requirement Thursday despite Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying she will not enforce Republican-written budget provisions that threaten funding for counties with COVID-19 orders.

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alek Skarlatos, a hero soldier-turned-Republican congressional candidate, started a nonprofit shortly after his 2020 defeat in a western Oregon race, pledging to advocate for veterans “left high and dry” by the country "they put their lives on the line for."

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit, hoping to keep the U.S. government from bumping dangerously close to a credit default as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help.

Biden vows to 'get it done,' but talks drag on $3.5T plan

Biden vows to 'get it done,' but talks drag on $3.5T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden pledged Friday at the Capitol to “get it done” as Democrats strained to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after days of frantic negotiations.

Women's March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

Women's March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first Women's March of the Biden administration headed straight for the steps of the Supreme Court on Saturday, part of nationwide protests that drew thousands to Washington to demand continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy.

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday acknowledged frustrations as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after frantic negotiations failed to produce a deal.

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: New convention and visitors bureau director sees great opportunities to tell Sioux City's story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News