State poised to become first to pilot drug injection sites

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is poised to become the first state to authorize so-called harm reduction centers where people dealing with addiction can take heroin and other illegal drugs under the supervision of medical professionals.

Legislation cleared the state General Assembly Thursday creating a two-year pilot program for the centers, which are also referred to as safe injection sites or supervised injection sites.

The Senate-approved bill now heads to Democratic Gov. Dan McKee after the state House of Representatives approved the measure earlier this week. The Democrat has said he'll review the proposal when it reaches his desk.

“Having a place where someone can save them from an overdose and where there are people offering them the resources they need for treatment is a much better alternative to people dying alone in their homes or their cars,” state Sen. Joshua Miller, the bill’s sponsor, said in a statement.

Canada is among at least 10 countries that allow the facilities, but none exist in the U.S. Assembly leaders said their bill would make Rhode Island the first state to authorize such a pilot program.