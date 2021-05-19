State police troopers search Rochester mayor's home

State police troopers spent several hours searching the home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren on Wednesday, saying it was part of a criminal investigation but disclosing no details.

Troopers closed off the block around Warren's home with police tape and could be seen taking items from the residence, according to video recordings by journalists at the scene.

State Police Maj. Barry Chase said he could release no additional information about the presence of law enforcement at the home. Police arrived at the residence around 4:30 p.m. ET.

“It’s an ongoing investigation. We’ll have more for you as soon as we can,” Chase said. A press release issued by the State Police said troopers were executing a search warrant.

Warren was indicted in a campaign finance fraud case in October, but a representative for the Monroe County District Attorney said Wednesday's police activity at her home was not connected to that case.

A spokesperson for Warren also said he couldn't immediately say more about the investigation.