State prioritizes over 70, underlying conditions for vaccine

The decision “to delay the ability of teachers, school employees and other front-line workers to receive vaccines is unfortunate and a slug in the gut to thousands of heroic Montanans,” Curtis continued.

Dee Metrick, the executive director of Reach Inc., which runs group homes for people with developmental disabilities in Bozeman, said she's concerned that people in congregate care settings outside of nursing homes and long-term care facilities will also see a delay in being vaccinated.

While she was glad to see Down syndrome on the list of underlying conditions, she was concerned that other developmental or intellectual disabilities were not specifically listed, including autism.

“A majority of our clients can't wear masks, don't understand the precautions or know how to take them,” Metrick said, noting that up to a dozen people a day are in their residences providing close, personal contact care such as help with eating, bathing, dressing and using the toilet.

“Just the nature of the care that we provide puts our clients at higher risk,” she said. “They can't just shelter in place and have no contact with outside people because they need outside people for care.”