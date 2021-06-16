State public defender agency settles gender pay-gap lawsuit

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Several female attorneys and investigators at the state Law Offices of the Public Defender are getting raises to resolve a lawsuit that alleged unfair compensation in comparison with better-paid male colleagues.

According to settlement documents obtained Wednesday, five employees at the public defender's offices are receiving raises to resolve discrimination claims. The agency provides legal representation to those who can't afford an attorney. It has more than 400 employees.

The public defender's offices also paid out $450,000 to end the lawsuit by eight female plaintiffs who alleged violations of the state's Fair Pay for Women Act. Contacted Wednesday, the Law Offices of the Public Defender had no immediate comment.

The lawsuit cited the agency's own gender equity study on pay from February 2018 as evidence of widespread pay inequities, and claimed that the agency failed to rectify salary disparities or implement a system that would prevent a gender gap in compensation.

Plaintiffs included two long-serving senior investigators, who said they were paid $14,500 less annually than the average male senior investigator at the agency. They said a newly hired male investigator also earned a higher salary.