State relief plans take shape at New Mexico Legislature

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An economic relief package is taking shape at the New Mexico Legislature as a Senate panel endorsed a $600 rebate to low-income workers and a separate bill that would waive licensing fees on liquor stores.

Residents of New Mexico who earned up to $31,200 during 2020 would be eligible for the $600 payout or credit against tax liabilities under a bill that also provides a temporary tax break for restaurants as they endure restrictions on indoor dining.

A panel of lawmakers unanimously advanced those proposals on Tuesday.

The concept of a rebate to low-income workers who labored through the pandemic at essential businesses was pioneered late last year by Republican lawmakers without approval.

Democrats have embraced the approach under a bill from Sens. Peter Wirth of Santa Fe, Jacob Candelaria of Albuquerque and Siah Correa Hemphill of Silver City that also includes temporary tax breaks for restaurants and other food service businesses, from food trucks to crafter breweries, for a four-month period starting March 1.

The income tax rebate alone could distribute an estimated $95 million in credits and rebates. The bill received unified praise from business associations and a progressive-leaning advocacy group for solutions to childhood poverty.