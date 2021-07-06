 Skip to main content
State rep announces candidacy for 1st Congressional District
AP

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Tim Baxter, a Republican and first-term member of the New Hampshire House, has announced that he is running for the 1st Congressional District in 2022.

Baxter, of Seabrook, announced his candidacy in a video Monday. He talked about his New Hampshire roots and how he became involved in keeping open a group home where his brother, who has special needs, lives. He also talked about a nonprofit he formed, Second Chances, to help get treatment for people dealing with drug addiction.

Others who have announced their candidacy for the Republican nomination for the seat are Gilead Towne, of Salem, and Julian Acciard, of Derry.

Chris Pappas, a Democrat, is serving his second term representing the 1st Congressional District.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

