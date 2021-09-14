State reprimands Los Angeles judge over online postings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A state watchdog agency reprimanded a Los Angeles County judge on Tuesday for making online postings that appeared to support positions on gun control, Black Lives Matter and the recall of the county's top prosecutor.

Superior Court Judge Michael O’Gara’s comments on Facebook and Twitter “gave the appearance of bias,” the Commission on Judicial Performance said.

In its public admonishment, the commission said O'Gara “posted undignified, indecorous remarks in response to public figures, and appeared to espouse partisan and controversial viewpoints,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The judge declined to comment Tuesday, the paper said.

O’Gara spent nearly 20 years as an Los Angeles County prosecutor before he was elected to the Superior Court in 2008. He was reelected last year to a six-year term. The state reprimand doesn't affect his term in office.