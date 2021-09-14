 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State reprimands Los Angeles judge over online postings
0 Comments
AP

State reprimands Los Angeles judge over online postings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A state watchdog agency reprimanded a Los Angeles County judge on Tuesday for making online postings that appeared to support positions on gun control, Black Lives Matter and the recall of the county's top prosecutor.

Superior Court Judge Michael O’Gara’s comments on Facebook and Twitter “gave the appearance of bias,” the Commission on Judicial Performance said.

In its public admonishment, the commission said O'Gara “posted undignified, indecorous remarks in response to public figures, and appeared to espouse partisan and controversial viewpoints,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The judge declined to comment Tuesday, the paper said.

O’Gara spent nearly 20 years as an Los Angeles County prosecutor before he was elected to the Superior Court in 2008. He was reelected last year to a six-year term. The state reprimand doesn't affect his term in office.

In its admonishment, the judicial commission said last December, O’Gara joined a Facebook group that favored recalling Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón three days after the former San Francisco prosecutor took office. The recall effort is still in the signature-gathering stage.

O'Gara posted a comment that said Gascón was violating state law by refusing to seek sentence increases and called judges who opposed the DA's directives “heroes," according to the judicial commission.

O'Gara also appeared to take a position against gun control in a 2016 tweet and issued Facebook “likes" of postings by a commentator who denounced Black Lives Matter activists and by former San Francisco Giants player Aubrey Huff.

Huff was disinvited to a reunion celebration last year after former teammates objected to his tweets, which among others urged training people to use guns in case Donald Trump lost the election to Bernie Sanders and calling on the United States to invade Iran and kidnap women there.

The commission said O’Gara later apologized for his postings, deleted his Twitter account and withdrew from the Gascón recall Facebook group.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What are COVID-19 breakthrough infections?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+21
Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild
National Politics

Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild

  • Updated

MATHER, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday used his first Western swing in office to hold out the wildfires burning across the region as an argument for his $3.5 trillion rebuilding plans, calling year-round fires and other extreme weather a climate change reality the nation can no longer ignore.

+2
Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally
National Politics

Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials concerned by the prospect for violence at a rally in the nation's capital next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
National Politics

FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A declassified FBI document related to logistical support given to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the Sept. 11 attacks details contacts the men had with Saudi associates in the United States but does not provide proof that senior kingdom officials were complicit in the plot.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News