 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

State revenues now expected to be $274M more than projected

  • 0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island revenues are now projected to be $274 million higher for the current fiscal year than what was estimated just six months ago, according to state officials.

The new number s came out Wednesday from the legislature's semiannual Revenue Estimating Conference.

Analysts now expect the state to generate $4.68 billion, up from the previous estimate of $4.41 billion. During the last fiscal year that runs from July 1 to June 30, the state collected $4.43 billion.

The increased numbers give Gov. Daniel McKee and state lawmakers more flexibility in the state budget process.

The state has also yet to figure out how it will spend $1.1 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“We are pleased that the revenue estimates signal continued strength as we emerge from the worst of the pandemic,” House Finance Committee Chairman Marvin Abney and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ryan Pearson said in a joint statement. “We will continue our work to assess the multitude of proposals and identified needs for both one-time and ongoing resources to ensure a lasting recovery.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden vaccine mandates face first test with federal workers

Biden vaccine mandates face first test with federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pushing forward with a massive plan to require millions of private sector employees to get vaccinated by early next year. But first, he has to make sure workers in his own federal government get the shot.

Biden hails infrastructure win as 'monumental step forward'

Biden hails infrastructure win as 'monumental step forward'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday hailed Congress' passage of his $1 trillion infrastructure package as a “monumental step forward for the nation" after fractious fellow Democrats resolved a months-long standoff in their ranks to seal the deal.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Siouxland Freedom Park Interpretive Center is unveiled and renamed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News