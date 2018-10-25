Try 1 month for 99¢
State's final US Senate debate set Friday on Miami U campus

Sen. Sherrod Brown, left, D-Ohio, makes his opening statement as Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Ohio, listens during the U.S. Senate debate Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, Pool)

 Jay LaPrete

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's Democratic U.S. senator and the Donald Trump-backed congressman trying to unseat him will go head-to-head on a college campus in their last debate before the Nov. 6 election.

Second-term Sen. Sherrod Brown and fourth-term Rep. Jim Renacci (ruh-NAY'-see) meet Friday at 7 p.m. at Miami University, some 40 miles northwest of Cincinnati and near the Indiana border.

Brown, 65, is widely considered a clear favorite. Trump urged support for Renacci at an Oct. 12 rally in nearby Warren County. Renacci switched from a gubernatorial run to challenge Brown after getting White House encouragement.

Renacci, 59, has called Brown a liberal whose views aren't those of most Ohioans. Brown says Renacci supports policies to benefit the wealthiest Americans.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Brown has praised Trump moves on toughening trade deals.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments