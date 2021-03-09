State says it'll facilitate long-term care home visitations

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma long-term care home residents now will be allowed visits by loved ones who have completed state-certified essential care training aimed at stopping the coronavirus, state leaders announced Tuesday.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and state Health Commissioner Lance Frye outlined the revised COVID-19 guidance for care homes during an afternoon news conference. Stitt had closed the homes to visitors one year ago when COVID-19 began sweeping the state.

The governor cited the state’s vigorous COVID-19 vaccine distribution for making the guidance revision feasible.

Masked visitors who have been vaccinated will be allowed non-supervised visits to vaccinated residents after proof of that vaccination is provided to home managers. When either the visitor or the resident has not been vaccinated, proof of a negative COVID-19 test or an onsite test may be required for a non-supervised, masked visit. When both visitor and resident are unvaccinated, proof of a negative COVID-19 test or an onsite test may be required for a masked, non-contact, supervised visit.

Visitors will be required to complete essential care training the state will provide online that officials said would take about 15 minutes to complete.