State seeks more money for youth center abuse investigation

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Justice wants nearly $1 million to continue investigating and prosecuting those accused of physically and sexually abusing children at the state’s youth detention center.

The current two-year budget includes $350,000 for the cost of prosecuting crimes and defending the state against civil lawsuits, but the department estimates it will need an additional $2.7 million through June 30, 2022.

Of that total, more than $950,000 would go to the Criminal Justice Bureau, mostly for the investigation into abuse allegations at the Sununu Youth Services Center, previously known as the Youth Development Center, in Manchester.

“Over the last 26 months, this has evolved into a complex and multi-faceted investigation,” Attorney General John Formella wrote in a recent letter to Gov. Chris Sununu, the Executive Council and lawmakers. “This case involves a very large volume of documents, involving decades of records.”