State Sen. Ben Kieckhefer resigns from Nevada Legislature

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Republican State Sen. Ben Kieckhefer of Reno announced Friday that he has resigned from the Nevada Legislature.

Kieckhefer announced on Twitter that he submitted his resignation to Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday.

He said he was thankful for constituents who trusted him to represent them in their state government.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work we have done to help move Nevada forward,” Kieckhefer said.

Kieckhefer first took office in 2011 and his resignation came more than a year before the end of his current four-year term. Later on Friday, Sisolak appointed Kieckhefer to the Nevada Gaming Commission.

His district includes Carson City and part of Washoe County.

