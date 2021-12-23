State Sen. Pesklakai resigns to take Interior Dept. position

PHOENIX (AP) — State Sen. Jamescita Mae Peshlakai, D-Window Rock, has resigned to take an Interior Department position in President Joe Biden’s administration.

“I will begin work at the federal level in the new year and will be more impactful for all of the western United States," Peshlakai said in her resignation letter dated Wednesday.

Peshlakai resigned while midway through her third two-year term in Senate. She previously served in the state House.

Her district includes much of northern and eastern Arizona, including the Navajo Nation.

