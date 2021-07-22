 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Sen. Williams announces U. of Nebraska regent bid
0 Comments
AP

State Sen. Williams announces U. of Nebraska regent bid

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State Sen. Matt Williams, of Gothenburg, announced Thursday that he will run for an open seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents next year.

Williams has served in the Legislature the last seven years, and is ineligible to run again because of term limits.

He's seeking to fill the seat of Regent Bob Phares, of North Platte, who has endorsed Williams and announced that he won't seek re-election in 2022.

“The strength of Nebraska's economy and the success of our rural families depend upon a strong and vibrant university system,” Williams said in a statement.

Williams said that, if elected, he'll demand transparency, push for strong public-private partnerships, support policies to retain students, and fight to keep the university's in-state tuition rates the lowest of all Big Ten institutions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby orca separated from pod in New Zealand

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony
National Politics

Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony

  • Updated

A crane operator from Florida who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag was sentenced Monday to eight months behind bars, the first punishment handed down for a felony charge in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and one that could help determine the severity of other sentences in hundreds of pending cases.

+16
Infrastructure bill fails first vote; Senate to try again
National Politics

Infrastructure bill fails first vote; Senate to try again

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans rejected an effort Wednesday to begin debate on the big infrastructure deal that a bipartisan group of senators brokered with President Joe Biden, but pressure was mounting as supporters insisted they just needed more time before another vote possibly next week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News