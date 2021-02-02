State Senate takes testimony on more use of neck restraints

Other law enforcement officers testified that the technique was safer than using a stun gun on combative people.

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs supported the bill.

The committee also heard testimony on a bill to make it easier to sue law enforcement agencies in the case of a person who was killed or injured will committing a felony which was the cause of their death.

Katrina Johnson, a cousin of Charleena Lyles, said the officers who killed Lyles in effect "declared Charleena guilty of felony charges without due process."

Lyles, a 30-year-old Black, pregnant woman, was fatally shot by two white Seattle police officers in 2017. The officers shot Lyles seven times after she called 911 on a Sunday morning to report a burglary at her apartment. The officers said she had suddenly threatened them with one or two knives and that they didn’t find evidence of a burglary.

The committee also heard testimony on a bill that would require law enforcement agencies to report to Washington State University all incidents involving the use of force by law officers and all cases where law enforcement agencies made payments to victims of excessive use of force. The university would compile the data in a website and also make reports to the Legislature.

A separate bill would require that all law enforcement agencies would report to the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs all incidents of the use of deadly force and all complaints against law officers that lead to investigations. The association would collect the data in a report to the governor and the Legislature.

