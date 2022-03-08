 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Senate votes to replace board at Kentucky State

  Updated
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State University’s Board of Regents would have to be replaced by April 1 under a bill that passed the state Senate on Tuesday.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear would be able to appoint eight new board members, who would be confirmed by the Senate.

The bill still needs House passage before it is sent to Beshear.

Kentucky's sole public historically Black university has been under state oversight since last summer, when worries over the school’s financial well-being and lawsuits alleging misconduct by campus officials came to a head.

Beshear ordered a review into university finances by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education that found evidence that poor management by KSU leadership resulted in financial losses beginning in 2018-19.

In January, university officials asked the General Assembly for $23 million in special appropriations by April in order to stabilize the school's finances.

Senate President Pro Tem David Givens acknowledged the urgent need for funding and said that the Senate soon plans to take up the bill that would provide the $23 million. Having a new board in place, he added, would help the university get back on track to succeed.

“There have been lots of discussions about the internal culture of the Board of Regents,” he said. “We’ve got to get that right.”

