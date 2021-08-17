State senator resigns to take post in Biden administration

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island state senator announced her resignation on Tuesday to take a post in the administration of President Joe Biden.

Gayle Goldin, D-Providence, said in a statement she has been named a senior adviser at the U.S. Department of Labor Women’s Bureau.

“Millions of women saw their lives completely disrupted by COVID," she said. “But even before COVID, inequities in our public policies meant many women struggle to make ends meet. We have a once in a generation chance to make the economy work for everyone by investing in policies that recognize the value of caregiving and eliminate discriminatory practices."

In her nine years in the Senate, she sponsored legislation that provides paid leave to residents caring for a newborn, an adopted child or a sick relative; helped codify abortion protections into state law; and championed pay equity.

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio in a statement said Goldin “leaves an indelible mark on our state."

“The Biden administration is gaining a dedicated and passionate public servant. I wish her and her family the very best,” he said.

A special election will be required to fill her seat.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0