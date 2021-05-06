State sues marketing firm for role in opioid crisis

Publicis Health maintained its role was limited to implementing Purdue’s advertising plan and buying media space. It also said the statute of limitations bars the suit.

“The Massachusetts Attorney General’s complaint cherry picks unrelated statements made over the course of a multiyear engagement," the company said in a statement Thursday. “It takes them out of context to create a completely false and misleading narrative.”

Federal officials say roughly 500,000 people died from opioid overdoses from 1999 to 2019, and thousands of lawsuits have been filed against drug makers and others in response.

Healey, a Democrat, was among the attorneys general who recently reached a $573 million settlement with McKinsey & Company for advising Purdue on how to boost OxyContin sales. She was also the first state attorney general to sue members of the family that owns Purdue Pharma.

