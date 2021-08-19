State Supreme Court declines to hold up mask mandate ban

The Texas Supreme Court declined Thursday to block restraining orders against Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask mandate ban.

The justices remanded Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal to the 3rd Texas Court of Appeal in Austin for a hearing. The court did not issue an opinion for its decision.

The move came the same day that the Texas Education Agency suspended enforcement of the state’s public school systems of Abbott’s ban on mask mandates has been dropped, for now, the Texas Education Agency said Thursday.

In a public health guidance letter, the TEA said enforcement was being dropped because of ongoing court challenges to the ban. The letter said the new guidance is effective immediately and further guidance will be issued once the litigations are resolved.