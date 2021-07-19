 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State taking comment on winter Alaska ferry schedule
0 Comments
AP

State taking comment on winter Alaska ferry schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state-run ferry system is proposing a winter schedule that suggests limited service for some southeast Alaska communities and improved service for Kodiak Island and some parts of south-central Alaska.

State transportation department spokesperson Andy Mills told CoastAlaska the draft schedule reflects the best the state can do given available funding and maintenance needs within the fleet.

“We do our best to juggle all of the considerations when it comes to formulating the schedule,” he said.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed about $8.5 million for vessel operations, which his budget office said would “align service with historical demand, while providing 18 months of funding to align the system’s budget with the calendar year.”

The move to provide funding for operations for 18 months rather than the traditional 12 months was intended in part to provide more stability in scheduling.

The draft, which the transportation department is taking public comment on, covers operations between October and April and calls for up to five ships operating at any one time. One of those, however, is a ferry that shuttles between Ketchikan and nearby Metlakatla.

Robert Venables, executive director of Southeast Conference, a regional civic and business organization, expressed disappointment “to see such gaps still, for so many communities. There’s apparently no service to a number of the village communities for a great length of time.”

House Speaker Louise Stutes, a Kodiak Republican, suggested the funding level isn't set in stone.

“We’re still working with the governor and there were a lot of vetoes that need to be addressed,” she said.

Support from three-fourths of the Legislature is needed to override a veto, and it's not clear what appetite there might be to revisit Dunleavy's vetoes.

Overall, though, Stutes said she’s pleased with the draft schedule in which Kodiak Island and Prince William Sound communities have shorter service gaps compared to last year.

“We went long periods with no ferries,” Stutes said. “And so I think that they’re just trying to make it a little more spread out. And some communities are getting a little more and some are getting a little less.”

The largest ship in the ferry system's fleet, the Columbia, continues to be idled as a cost-savings measure.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Senator Gillibrand reintroduces gun bill

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case
National Politics

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.

+17
Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act
National Politics

Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act

  • Updated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden declared preserving voting rights an urgent national "test of our time” on Tuesday but offered few concrete proposals to meet it. Texas Democrats took their own dramatic action to stymie Republican efforts to tighten ballot restrictions in their state.

+4
Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony
National Politics

Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony

  • Updated

A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag was sentenced Monday to eight months behind bars, the first punishment handed down for a felony charge in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and one that could help determine the severity of other sentences in hundreds of pending cases.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News