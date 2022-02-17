 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State to grant up to $25K to help 1st-generation home buyers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The state's housing agency will provide up to $25,000 in grants to first-generation homebuyers in certain cities in Rhode Island to help them make a down payment.

Gov. Dan McKee announced the program Wednesday along with RIHousing, the Providence Journal reported. It is funded with $1 million from RIHousing, and McKee said he is asking the state legislature to include $50 million in next year’s budget to expand the program to the rest of the state.

“We’re here today to close that wealth gap and knock down barriers and inequities,” McKee said.

For now, the program is open to qualifying buyers in cities that are considered economically distressed, including Central Falls, East Providence, Pawtucket, Woonsocket, parts of Providence and the north end of Newport.

Carol Ventura, executive director for RIHousing, said many homebuyers get help from family members.

“But for many first-generation homeowners, assistance is not an option. So that’s why this program is so critical,” she said.

The program defines a first-generation homebuyer as, “any person whose parents or guardian never owned a home during the homebuyer’s lifetime or lost the home to a foreclosure or short sale and does not own a home now,” the newspaper reported. People who grew up in foster care also qualify.

The buyers will get a zero-interest loan that is forgiven if they stay in the home for five years as their primary residence.

The median price for a single-family home in Rhode Island was $375,000 in January, the newspaper reported.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Providence Journal.

