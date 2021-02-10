University of Arizona vaccine site to become state-run venue

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona will expand an existing COVID-19 vaccination site on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson and convert it into a state site with higher capacity for administering shots, state officials announced Wednesday.

The current campus site, now one of five Pima County distribution sites in metro Tucson, will become the third state-run site and the first in southern Arizona.

"We're very excited," said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the state Department of Health Services. “What we're hoping to do is to be able to expand hours, expand access and provide additional resources to increase vaccination at this site.”

The new site will be a partnership between the state, the university and the Pima County Health Department.

State and county officials have said they have capacity to administer many more vaccinations but need the federal government to provide more doses. Arizona was recently asked to re-submit a request for another 300,000 doses each week but have not received a reply yet, according to Christ.