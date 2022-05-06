 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

State voting official pushes back on ballot drop box warning

  • Updated
  • 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's top state elections official is pushing back against a county district attorney's plans to have detectives monitor ballot drop box locations ahead of the upcoming primary and prosecute violations, warning that the plan could intimidate voters.

Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman's letter sent late Thursday to Lehigh County District Attorney James Martin also said Martin's concerns about people dropping off more than one ballot needed to take into account the legal right disabled voters have to designate someone else to drop off their completed ballots.

“As you can imagine, law enforcement officers, whether they be in uniform or in civilian clothes, positioned near a ballot drop box may very well dissuade eligible voters as well as authorized designated agents from legally casting ballots,” Chapman wrote.

The state American Civil Liberties Union chapter and a group of like-minded organizations also wrote Martin this week, making many of the same arguments and asking him to “immediately cease and desist” the plan to monitor the county's five drop boxes and to stop “dissemination of false information about return of mail ballots.”

People are also reading…

The groups called his public statements and plan to monitor drop boxes “an intimidation tactic designed to discourage legal forms of voting.”

Martin was asked by county elections officials to look into the local Republican Party's claims that drop boxes had been used in October and November to drop off more than one ballot. After a review of security video he concluded last month that the practice had likely occurred hundreds of times in Lehigh County last year.

He followed up last week by telling voters they were “placed on notice” about the law and said county detectives would be checking security video and monitoring drop boxes in person for the May 17 primary. He said violators could be prosecuted and that penalties of up to two years in jail and $2,500 fines were authorized under state law.

“We’re not in the business of trying to intimidate voters or deprive disabled people of the opportunity to have their ballots cast,” Martin said in a phone interview Friday. “It’s overexaggerated by the people who have made those claims.”

He urged the county to post more visible, more explicit warnings at the drop boxes and limit their hours but acknowledged no evidence has arisen to suggest the drop boxes have been used to tamper with votes or cast fraudulent votes.

As a result, additional signs have been posted but the hours were not changed, said county elections director Tim Benyo.

“We found no smoking gun was the term I used,” Martin said. “We found multiple instances of people dropping more than one ballot. Usually two.”

The state's website lists drop boxes in at least 22 counties, from rural areas with a single drop box to the populous suburban Philadelphia counties that maintain multiple locations. Mail-in ballots can also be dropped off at county elections offices.

The state Supreme Court gave its blessing to drop boxes in September 2020, two months before the presidential election in which Joe Biden carried the state over Donald Trump. Drop box supporters have noted the Legislature’s own review found they have functioned properly and were secure.

Mail-in ballots, made widely available under a 2019 law in which Republican negotiators allowed their universal use in exchange for ending straight-ticket voting, have proven far more popular among Democrats. That has fueled Republican opposition and driven efforts to limit their use. Last month the state Senate voted on party lines to ban them, although Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf would likely veto the legislation.

Chapman said this week that by Tuesday's registration deadline, counties had received some 850,000 requests for mail-in ballots, and about 650,000 were from Democrats.

York County this week removed its only drop box, saying the government did not have sufficient staff to adequately monitor it. In Berks County, the existence of two drop boxes has been a bone of political contention. Berks' two boxes are each monitored by two deputies during the hours that they are open. They have double-locking mechanisms and get sealed overnight to prevent tampering.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

BP posted its highest quarterly profit in more than a decade thanks to surging oil and gas prices. The earnings report Tuesday renewed calls for a U.K. government tax on energy companies’ windfall earnings to help households struggling with rising energy bills. The British energy giant said that underlying profit more than doubled in the first three months of the year to $6.2 billion. It reports a net loss of $23 billion after accounting for the write-off of its stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft over the Ukraine war. Opposition parties are calling for the U.K. government to tax energy companies that make unexpectedly big profits to help people struggling to get by. 

GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he is weighing a presidential run in 2024 and his decision won’t be affected by whether former President Donald Trump decides to join the race. Hutchinson is a two-term governor who is restricted under Arkansas law from seeking a third term. He said Sunday it was time for the Republican Party to move on from Trump and “the direction he wants to take our country.” Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” if he was mulling a presidential run, Hutchinson replied: “I am. But you have got to get through, of course, this year, but that’s an option that’s on the table.”

Official: US gave intel before Ukraine sank Russian warship

Official: US gave intel before Ukraine sank Russian warship

The U.S. says it shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva before the strike that sank the warship. The incident was a high-profile failure for Russia’s military  But Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement Friday that the U.S. “did not provide Ukraine with specific targeting information for the Moskva,” although he acknowledged that the U.S. and allies routinely share intelligence with Ukraine. An American official said Thursday that Ukraine alone decided to target and sink the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet using its own anti-ship missiles. 

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment says he's glad evacuations had begun at a steel mill where civilians and fighters have holed up in the last section of Mariupol not controlled by the Russians. The Azov Regiment is helping defend the Azovstal steel mill. Deputy Commander Sviastoslav Palamar said Sunday he hopes the evacuation will continue until all civilians and soldiers are evacuated. Palamar says the area is strewn with rubble, mines, rockets, artillery shells and unexploded cluster ordinance. And he says the presence of children and civilians makes it harder to fight. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Civilians cross front lines to flee Russian-held areas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News