State worker unions sue Lamont over return to office order

State employee union leaders are suing to stop Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont's order to have workers return to the office now that much of the state has emerged from the pandemic, accusing him of violating prior telework agreements reached with the unions and ignoring the benefits of having people work from home.

The State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition, which filed the request for an injunction in Hartford Superior Court on Tuesday, said in a statement that state workers proved throughout the COVID-19 crisis that a flexible teleworking agreement could be beneficial to the state of Connecticut.

“From increased productivity and quality performance to the positive environmental impacts like reduced emissions, improved air quality and public health, the benefits of telework are clear and something that the Administration should be taking a proud step in leading,” SEBAC said in a statement posted on its website.

In May, Lamont sent an email to state employees announcing they would be returning to their offices as of July 1 and that any telework would be limited to no more than 50% of their time, with manager approval.