State workers seek exemptions to Washington vaccine mandate

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — More than 4,300 state workers are seeking an exemption to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, about 7% of the approximately 60,000 employees subject to the requirement.

The Seattle Times reported Tuesday that the requests for a medical or religious opt-out from the vaccine requirement has come from workers at at least 21 different state agencies.

In August, the governor ordered state workers, school workers and some health-care employees to be vaccinated, without a regular testing alternative as offered by some other states. Workers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, or lose their jobs unless they have either a medical or religious exemption and have been granted a job accommodation.

Not everyone who applies for an exemption will necessarily be granted one. And even if workers are granted an exemption, they can still be fired if accommodations can’t be found for them in less public-facing positions.

Inslee spokesperson Tara Lee wrote in an email that there is "an individualized accommodation process that each employer must go through with each employee that is seeking an exemption.”