State workers to return to work as Montana faces virus surge

COVID-19 vaccinations are not required of state employees, and vaccination rates in Montana remain below the national average.

Less than half of Montana residents eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated. Of those hospitalized with the virus in June and July, nearly 90% were unvaccinated.

Gov. Greg Gianforte stopped short of recommending that Montana residents return to wearing masks indoors, even as the Centers for Disease Control has recommended masking in areas where the coronavirus is spreading.

His spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said in an email that Gianforte “continues to emphasize personal responsibility.”

Gianforte also urged residents to get the vaccine and charged the public health department with crafting a targeted vaccine awareness campaign.

As vaccinations lag, hospitalizations are on the rise, with more than 150 people hospitalized with the virus Tuesday, nearly triple the average of 54 COVID-19 hospitalizations recorded per day in June.

Hospitalizations still are below the peak of over 400 recorded last November.

