State workers to return to work as Montana faces virus surge
AP

State workers to return to work as Montana faces virus surge

  • Updated
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — All state employees will be required to return to work in person Sept. 7, even as Montana faces a surge in coronavirus infections.

The Department of Administration announced the return-to-work mandate in an email to government workers last Friday, the Montana State News Bureau reported.

It came as health officials reported 493 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the highest number tallied in a single day since January. The seven-day average — just above 200 cases per day — is similar to that seen last February.

The email from department director Misty Ann Giles encouraged employees to get vaccinated and to stay home if they’re feeling sick. The memo also noted that rapid testing will be available, although it doesn’t specify any requirements for testing. Most state employees are not required to wear masks at work.

“I ask all agency management and individual employees to ensure that health, safety, and cleaning protocols are followed at worksites as we continue working together to meet operational needs, serve the citizens of Montana, and complete transitioning back to the worksite,” Giles wrote.

COVID-19 vaccinations are not required of state employees, and vaccination rates in Montana remain below the national average.

Less than half of Montana residents eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated. Of those hospitalized with the virus in June and July, nearly 90% were unvaccinated.

Gov. Greg Gianforte stopped short of recommending that Montana residents return to wearing masks indoors, even as the Centers for Disease Control has recommended masking in areas where the coronavirus is spreading.

His spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said in an email that Gianforte “continues to emphasize personal responsibility.”

Gianforte also urged residents to get the vaccine and charged the public health department with crafting a targeted vaccine awareness campaign.

As vaccinations lag, hospitalizations are on the rise, with more than 150 people hospitalized with the virus Tuesday, nearly triple the average of 54 COVID-19 hospitalizations recorded per day in June.

Hospitalizations still are below the peak of over 400 recorded last November.

