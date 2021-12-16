State workers will get 5% raise; Juneteenth is paid holiday

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Employees who work for the state government will get 5% raises next October under new labor contracts.

The Michigan Civil Service Commission approved the three-year collective bargaining agreements Wednesday. Nonunionized workers will also receive the 5% pay increase.

In October 2023, unionized employees will get a 2% raise. The state and unions will negotiate wage hikes for October 2024 later.

The panel also OK'd making Juneteenth a paid holiday for Michigan's 48,000 state employees and allowing eight hours of paid leave for workers to attend a funeral of a parent, spouse, sibling or child.

Corrections employees will be eligible for a pilot program in which they will make up to a $3,250 incentive if they physically work 80 hours in a two-week pay period for six months.

United Auto Workers Local 6000, one of six state employee unions, called the 5% pay raise negotiated with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration the biggest in a single year since the 1980s.

