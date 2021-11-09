State's homecare program has big problems, advocates say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Advocates for the disabled gathered at the state Capitol on Tuesday to protest what they say is the eroding quality of home care services under Pennsylvania's new managed care system.

Part of the problem, they say, is the increased difficulty in getting direct care workers and the need to pay them more through Medicaid.

Low pay and high turnover have long been the reality for the ranks of direct care workers in homecare settings and nursing homes.

But finding direct care workers is harder now because of the pandemic, they say. The average homecare worker makes $12 an hour, said Shona Eakin, CEO of Voices for Independence, an Erie-based service provider.

Pam Auer of the Center for Independent Living of Central Pennsylvania said people transitioning out of nursing homes are undergoing long waits for home help. Some are seeing long waits in getting equipment, or are receiving inadequate equipment at home, Auer said.

Others are seeing their hours of direct home care being cut by managed care companies that are now running the program under contract with the state, Auer said.

Gov. Tom Wolf's administration, over the last few years, put home care services for the elderly and disabled under managed care contractors in an effort to save money.

The plan involved moving thousands of people back into their homes and out of the more expensive settings of nursing homes.

