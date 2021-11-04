 Skip to main content
AP

States sue to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's attorney general pushed back Thursday against President Joe Biden's coronavirus vaccination mandate for private employers, filing a lawsuit claiming the requirement amounts to government overreach.

The suit, filed in federal court in Kentucky, takes aim at the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors, Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron said. Ohio and Tennessee joined in filing the suit, which claims the vaccination requirement is unlawful and unconstitutional.

“The federal government contracts with private businesses and public agencies in states across the country, and the commonwealth is no exception, meaning that numerous Kentuckians are subject to the Biden administration’s unconstitutional vaccination requirement,” Cameron said.

“We are taking the issue of federal overreach seriously and will protect the livelihoods of countless Kentuckians and Kentucky businesses from overbroad mandates,” he added.

The legal action comes in advance of the Jan. 4 deadline requiring vaccines for employees who work for federal contractors.

The attorneys general in the three states also claim the vaccine mandate violates state sovereignty by preventing the states from exercising power to establish laws regarding workforce vaccination policies. They also contend the mandate is unconstitutional because Congress did not give the president authority to issue such a broad mandate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

