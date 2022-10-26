 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

States with the lowest voter turnout last midterm cycle

  • 0

The elections are about more than just politics. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Stacker examined U.S. Census data to find which states had the lowest voter turnout in the 2018 midterm elections.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

15,000 year old viruses frozen in time coming out of melting Tibetan glaciers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News