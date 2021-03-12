Stay or go? Fence, Guard pose Capitol security questions

While some lawmakers say privately they appreciate the heightened security, taking down the protective perimeter and easing the National Guard’s presence is the one issue that appears to be uniting both Democrats and Republicans in the toxic political environment on Capitol Hill since the deadly riot.

One option that has emerged is for a mobile, retractable barrier that could be put up as needed.

“What we have now, that’s just unacceptable to me,” Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the Democratic majority whip, told reporters. “It’s just ghastly, it’s an embarrassment. If there’s a better way to protect us, I want to see it. I want to work to get it.”

Lawmakers described their unease at arriving for work each day in what can feel like a war zone. The absence of tourists snapping photos of the Capitol dome or constituents meeting with representatives is an emotional loss on top of COVID-19 restrictions, they said. The security perimeter extends far beyond the Capitol itself through neighboring parks and office buildings.

The Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, compared it to a combat zone in Afghanistan.

"I think we are way overreacting," he said at a press conference.