Stefanik's rise toward leadership job irks conservatives

But with the hard right distrustful of Stefanik, owner of one of the House GOP's most moderate voting records, conservatives say forcing her to face a challenge would signal she's not universally accepted and will have to contend with them moving forward.

“We must not rush into a de-facto coronation of any handpicked replacement whose voting record does not reflect the views of the conference,” first-term conservative Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., said in a statement. "We must select someone who will wholeheartedly support the conservative membership.”

Good said Republicans should be allowed to “work through the process” of replacing Cheney. The conservative Club for Growth, wary of Stefanik's past opposition to tax cuts and easing environmental regulations, is also pushing for time so a Stefanik rival can emerge, a view Republicans say is widely shared among conservatives.

The hard-right House Freedom Caucus has taken no public position on Stefanik. But its members, said to number around 40, are known to be uncomfortable with her.