Sterling files to run for Arkansas Supreme Court seat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An attorney filed Monday to run for the Arkansas Supreme Court after losing a high court bid four years ago despite outside conservative groups spending heavily to target his opponent.

David Sterling filed paperwork to run for the state Supreme Court seat currently held by Justice Robin Wynne, who has served on the court since 2015. Wynne and District Judge Chris Carnahan are also running the nonpartisan election in May for the seat.

Sterling tried unsuccessfully in 2018 to unseat Justice Courtney Hudson, who defeated him in a runoff that year. Hudson took the unusual step of filing lawsuits to halt ads and mailers by outside groups targeting her in that race.

Sterling, the chief counsel for the Department of Human Services, also ran unsuccessfully in 2014 for the Republican nomination for attorney general.

The one-week filing period to run for office in Arkansas ends Tuesday. There are three Supreme Court seats up this year.

