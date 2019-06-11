COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- The White House denied Rep. Steve King's request to join President Donald Trump on Air Force One as he traveled to Council Bluffs, Iowa, for an event Tuesday, according to a CNN report.
White House did not immediately explain why King, an outspoken conservative who represents Iowa's 4th District representative, was not permitted on the flight from Washington D.C.
King's congressional office did not immediately respond to The Journal's request for comment.
King was formally invited to Trump's event at Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, an corn-based ethanol plant near Council Bluffs Tuesday night, according to the Huffington Post. Trump used the backdrop of the plant to trumpet his administration's decision to allow year-round sales of a blend of gas with up to 15 percent ethanol. King and other farm state lawmakers had repeatedly pushed for the rule change by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Iowa Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst and Nebraska Republican Sen. Deb Fischer were among the officials who accompanied Trump on Air Force One on the flight to Iowa.
King's exclusion follows a lengthening list of ripples and waves he has caused in the House, namely his comments regarding race and immigration.
In January, the nine-term incumbent congressman was stripped of all his congressional committee assignments through at least 2020 due to an widespread uproar over comments he made in a New York Times story.
“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” King was quoted as saying. "Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”
King, who announced his 2020 campaign for reelection in February, accused the Times of misquoting him and has repeatedly denied he harbors white supremacist or white nationalist views.
Three other Republicans have announced plans to challenge King in the June 2020 primary.