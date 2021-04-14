Stinging report raises new questions about Capitol security

A third officer, Howard Liebengood, died by suicide in the days after the insurrection.

Bolton found that in many cases, department equipment had expired but was not replaced. Some was more than 20 years old. Riot shields that shattered upon impact as the officers fended off the violent mob had been improperly stored. Weapons that could have fired tear gas were so old that officers didn’t feel comfortable using them. Other weapons that could have done more to disperse the crowd were never staged before a Trump rally held near the White House, and those who were ordered to get backup supplies to the front lines could not make it through the aggressive crowd.

In other cases, weapons weren't used because of “orders from leadership,” the document says. Those weapons — called "less lethal" because they are designed to disperse rather than kill — could have helped the police repel the rioters as they moved toward the Capitol after Trump's speech, according to the report.

The report faults the Civil Disturbance Unit for a lack of preparation. Guidance was lacking for when to activate the unit, how to issue gear, what tactics to use and how to lay out the command structure. Some policies hadn’t been updated in more than a decade and there was no firm roster of who was even in the division. Many officers didn’t want to be a part of it.