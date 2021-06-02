Stitt cabinet member plans to sue former attorney general

Hunter announced his resignation last week, citing “certain personal matters that are becoming public." Although he didn't elaborate on the personal matter, Hunter filed for divorce from his wife of nearly 40 years just days before his announcement.

Before he stepped down on Tuesday, Hunter dropped the charge against Ostrowe, stating in a court filing that his office faced a potential conflict of interest since Stitt would appoint Hunter's successor and Ostrowe was a member of Stitt's cabinet.

Hunter’s former spokesman, Alex Gerszewski, said the ex-attorney general declined to comment beyond the release of the court filing, but defended the multicounty grand jury process used to indict Ostrowe.

“This case was referred to our office by state officials. The process undertaken was identical to every other case brought before the grand jury," Gerszewski said. “Witness testimony is sworn under oath and lying before the grand jury is a felony. The grand jurors heard testimony and made the decision to issue an indictment."

