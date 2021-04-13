 Skip to main content
Stitt names Oklahoma City attorney as state college regent
AP

Stitt names Oklahoma City attorney as state college regent

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the appointment Tuesday of an Oklahoma City attorney to the nine-member body that oversees the state’s 25 public colleges and universities.

Stitt said he appointed Courtney Warmington to a nine-year term on the State Regents for Higher Education.

Warmington has been an attorney with the Fuller, Tubb, Warmington & Panach law firm in Oklahoma City since 2016. Before that, she worked in the labor and employment practice group at the law firm of Crowe & Dunlevy.

She received her bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University and her law degree from Oklahoma City University’s School of Law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

