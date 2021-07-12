Stitt's education secretary latest to run for superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Secretary of Education Ryan Walters announced Monday that he would run for next year's Republican nomination for state superintendent of public instruction.

Walters, who was appointed by Stitt in 2020, is a former classroom teacher who serves as the executive director of the education reform group Every Kid Counts Oklahoma. As cabinet secretary, Walters helps oversee several education-related state agencies, boards and commissions, including the State Department of Education and the State Regents for Higher Education.

Walters taught history at McAlester High School for eight years and was an Oklahoma Teacher of the Year finalist in 2016.

Other Republicans seeking the office include Shawnee Superintendent April Grace and Peggs Superintendent John Cox. Current Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, a Republican, is term-limited and can’t run again.

