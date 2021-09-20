Stolen weed, livestock removal, and a recall vote in Maine

LEBANON, Maine (AP) — Residents of this southern Maine town are going to vote whether to recall several town leaders in a flap that grew out of the select board chairman's decision to take a farmer's pot plants.

Farmer Eric Kelley accused Select Board Chairman Charles Russell Jr. and board member Ernest “Butch” Lizotte Jr. of swiping $100,000 worth of plants, knowing that the farmer was in jail. In addition, local animal control officers took his livestock.

District Attorney Kathryn Slattery confirmed there was an investigation that focused on possible theft. But there was not enough evidence to prove the charges “beyond a reasonable doubt,” she told The Associated Press.

Anger over the marijuana episode apparently served as a tipping point for a recall effort targeting Russell, Lizotte and another person who went to the farm that night. The recall also targets a third selectman who's accused of missing half of this year's meetings.