Storey County passes resolution against Innovation Zones

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The rural Nevada county where a blockchain technology firm wants to form a jurisdiction with governmental powers passed a resolution against ceding control over local decision-making but left the door open to working with the company on its bid to build a futuristic smart city in the desert.

Storey County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to “oppose separatist governing control" and the carving up of the county — in what is the first official statement the commission has made since Gov. Steve Sisolak proposed creating Innovation Zones.

Blockchains LLC is lobbying Sisolak and the Legislature to let tech companies that promise $1.25 billion in investment to create so-called Innovation Zones on the land they own. These zones would have power over law enforcement, taxation and land management decisions and initially be governed by a board with two members from the company itself.

The company argues its plans to build a blockchain-centric city 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of Reno where inventors are empowered to design new applications using blockchain would be unduly constrained by traditional local government mechanisms.