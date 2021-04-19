Students protest Montana bill to ban transgender athletes

The Montana bill has already received initial approval from the state House and Senate. Lawmakers are expected to convene Tuesday to discuss amending the bill to be nullified if the federal government withholds education funding from the state as a result of the measure.

The concern over funding loss stems from an executive order signed by President Joe Biden during his first days in office banning discrimination based on gender. Montana universities receive around $350 million annually in federal funding, of which $250 million goes towards student loans and grants to cover tuition costs — money that university officials say could be on the line.

Opponents have also raised concern over statements by the NCAA that the organization would revoke the opportunity to host championship events in states where such laws have been enacted.

Big Sky athletic conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill sent a letter earlier this year to Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian warning that football playoff games that bring significant revenue to Missoula and Bozeman – Montana’s two largest college towns – could be canceled if the bill is signed into law.