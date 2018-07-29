WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study says "Medicare for all" would increase government health care spending by $32.6 trillion over 10 years.
Historic tax increases would be needed.
The study from a libertarian policy institute at George Mason University in Virginia, the Mercatus Center, looked at Sen. Bernie Sanders' latest plan.
The study found it would deliver significant savings on drug costs and administration, but increased demand would drive up spending.
Sanders calls the study misleading and points to the conservative Koch Brothers' connections to the center. His office has not released a cost analysis.
The idea of a national health insurance plan has gained broader acceptance since Sanders made it the cornerstone of his 2016 presidential campaign.
The Mercatus estimates are within the range of cost projections for Sanders' 2016 plan.