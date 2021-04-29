Study says future of New Mexico may include fewer people.

The first available numbers this week from the 2020 census show New Mexico’s population grew by 2.8% over the last decade, making it one of the slowest-growing states in the West. In the West, only Wyoming had a slower growth rate.

Neighboring Texas and Colorado are set to gain congressional seats as a result of population increases.

State lawmakers and economic development officials have been trying for years to attract new employers and shore-up the working-age population with subsidies and tax incentives for businesses, while grappling with a relatively weak economy and poor national rankings in education, health and safety.

“It sounds like this is going to be a new issue for the legislature to tackle,” said Republican state Rep. T. Ryan Lane of Farmington. "I worry about my kids and my grandkids when you have a decline in population. That has a trickle-down effect to the rest of the economy and the rest of our way of life.”

In a counterpoint to those worries, state Rep. Susan Herrera of Embudo says she has witnessed an influx of people and competitive bidding on real estate in northern New Mexico.

Among other findings, the number of white, non-Latino residents across New Mexico is falling and may soon be surpassed by Latinos.